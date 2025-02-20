FAAC Postpones February Meeting

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has declared that its meetings scheduled for February 2025 will be indefinitely postponed.

The FAAC Secretary, Ali Mohammed, made this announcement in a statement issued on Thursday.

The notice said it regretted any inconvenience the postponement may have caused and conveyed the honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy’s highest regards.

“Further to our earlier notice referenced F.12090/T/68 dated February 14, 2025 on the above subject, I am directed to inform you that the meetings of the Federation Account Allocation Committee for the month of February 2025 have been postponed,” Mohammed stated in a letter to FAAC members.

“In view of the foregoing, I am to further inform you that a new date for the meeting will be communicated to you later, while the previous communiqué that was issued will be reviewed accordingly,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at his official residence in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Naija News gathered that Akpabio’s motorcade was stationed outside the premises on Wednesday evening. Other vehicles were also seen entering the Villa, though the occupants could not be identified as journalists were not granted access.

The meeting comes just hours after the Senate summoned intelligence chiefs to investigate allegations by U.S. Congressman Perry Scott that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

The Senate resolution followed an Order of Urgent National Security raised under Order 41 by Senator Mohammed Ndume (Borno South Senatorial District).

During Wednesday’s plenary session, Akpabio stated that Nigeria would not allow USAID to continue operating in the country if found guilty of sponsoring terrorism.