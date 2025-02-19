Tinubu, Akpabio Hold Closed-Door Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at his official residence in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Naija News gathered that Akpabio’s motorcade was stationed outside the premises on Wednesday evening. Other vehicles were also seen entering the Villa, though the occupants could not be identified as journalists were not granted access.

The meeting comes just hours after the Senate summoned intelligence chiefs to investigate allegations by U.S. Congressman Perry Scott that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

The Senate resolution followed an Order of Urgent National Security raised under Order 41 by Senator Mohammed Ndume (Borno South Senatorial District).

During Wednesday’s plenary session, Akpabio stated that Nigeria would not allow USAID to continue operating in the country if found guilty of sponsoring terrorism.

“It is important for Nigeria to ascertain the veracity of the allegation,” Akpabio maintained.

The Senate’s probe into the matter is expected to shape future relations between Nigeria and USAID, as well as broader counterterrorism efforts in the country.