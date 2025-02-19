Why Are You Asking About My Family If You Are Not Monitoring Sprits – Rita Edochie Knocks Netizen

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has reacted to those questioning the reason she does not share her personal life on social media.

Speaking via Instagram, she noted that people are fond of asking her about her husband and children, which she finds irritating.

The actress questioned why they were interested in her personal life if they weren’t monitoring spirits.

She asserted that everybody chooses how they want to live their life, and if they don’t like hers, then it’s their problem. She said that whatever she gives online, people should take it like that.

Edochie stated that if anybody decides to share their family history on social media, she would join others to discuss it.

The thespian said, “Everybody has a lifestyle and if you don’t like mine too bad.

“Rita Edochie where is your husband? Where are your children?

“If all these people asking me this kind of question aren’t monitoring spirits, what have they got to do with knowing about my family?

“Whatever I give you in this internet street, should always be your intake.

“Bring up your family history and see me join to discuss it.

“Good morning great lovers for Rita Edochie. I wish y’all happy Midweek”.