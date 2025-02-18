Video: Nigerians Queue At MRS Stations After Viral Comparison Of Dangote Vs NNPC Fuel

Nigerians have been spotted forming long queues at MRS petrol stations across Lagos State after a viral video comparing the longevity and price of Dangote fuel to that of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) went viral.

The video, which began circulating on social media on Tuesday, highlighted a growing number of customers flocking to MRS stations, with the recorder suggesting that the queues were not due to a scarcity but were sparked by the viral comparison video.

In the video, Olatunde Shobajo, a tech content creator known as Valor Reviews, conducted an experiment by comparing fuel purchased from NNPC and MRS filling stations, which are partnered with Dangote Refinery.

Shobajo used two new generators for the test, with the generator fueled by NNPC petrol running for just 17 minutes and 51 seconds, while the one powered by MRS petrol ran for 30 minutes and 51 seconds—13 minutes longer, indicating superior performance from Dangote’s fuel.

The video has ignited controversy, with some Nigerians alleging that NNPC’s long-standing monopoly was challenged by Dangote’s entry into the fuel market.

However, in response to the video, NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye explained that the comparison was misleading, as both fuels were sourced from the Dangote refinery.

He further stated that “a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security.”

The statement continued, “Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers.”

Additionally, the NNPC strongly rejected the claims made in the viral video, labeling them as “baseless” and a result of “unverified and amateur research.”

The company emphasized that it would not tolerate misinformation and would take legal action against those responsible for spreading false claims.

The NNPC Ltd concluded by stating that the video was “designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians,” promising to take necessary legal steps to protect its reputation.

See video of the queue at the fuel station: