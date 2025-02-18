‘A Patriot Of The Finest Breed’ – Southern Governors’ Forum Pays Tribute To Edwin Clark

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, who died on Monday at the age of 97.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Abiodun described Clark’s death as a significant loss to Nigeria, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in the nation’s history.

According to Abiodun, the late PANDEF leader was one of the most influential figures from the South-South geopolitical zone and a tireless advocate for addressing the long-standing issues of marginalization and resource exploitation in the Niger Delta.

He noted that Clark’s passing represents the end of an era, emphasizing his contributions as a nationalist, educationist, legal expert, and relentless advocate for restructuring.

Despite the sorrow surrounding his death, Abiodun acknowledged that Clark’s remarkable achievements over his nearly 70 years of service to Nigeria serve as a lasting legacy.

The governor said, “The exit of Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark at 97 marks a watershed in Nigerian history. As a man who lived through the struggles and triumphs of the colonial, Independence, and post-independence eras with all the twists and turns, Chief Clark was simply a personification of Nigerian history.

“He served with distinction for about seven decades and was one of the most accomplished voices of courage and progressivism that Nigeria has ever witnessed.

“The outpouring of emotions following his death, coming on the heels of the transition of a kindred spirit, the inimitable Pa Ayo Adebanjo, indeed marks a moment that all Nigerians must be proud of.

“His activities during the pre-independence period when he was elected as Councillor for Bomadi in 1953 and during his stint with the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), not forgetting his deeply intellectual posture as a member of the West African Students’ Union while a student at Holborn College, London, marks him out as a patriot without compare.

“From his indelible imprints in the 60s when he served as a member of an advisory committee to the military governor of the Mid-Western Region province, David Ejoor, and as a cabinet member during the administration of Military Governor Samuel Ogbemudia, and his appointment as Federal Commissioner of Information in 1975 by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Clark demonstrated unwavering commitment to the Nigerian cause.

“As commissioner for education, Chief Clark was instrumental to the establishment of the Mid-West College of Technology that later birthed the University of Benin. The ex-senator and founder of Edwin Clark University loved education with unblemished passion.

“Despite his advancing years, Chief Clark readily and consistently wrote letters to critical organs of the Nigerian State whenever he saw dangerous signals in the polity. He will be sorely missed.

“He was a courageous fighter till literally his last breath, galvanising the Southern and Middle Belt peoples for the restructuring of the Nigerian polity and preaching peace at all times. He was indeed a patriot of the finest breed.”