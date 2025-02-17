WAEC 2024 Nov/Dec Exam Results Is Out – [See Pass Rate]

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the outcomes of the 2024 November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates (Second Series).

Naija News reports that the Head of the National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Dr. Dangut Amos, shared this update in a statement released on Sunday evening, as reported by the council’s Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina.

He noted that a total of 65,023 candidates participated in the examination, with 34,878 candidates, or 53.64%, obtaining credits in at least five essential subjects, which include English Language and Mathematics.

He further indicated that this represents an enhancement compared to the 44.29% pass rate in 2023 and 42.16% in 2022, showcasing a 9.35% rise in overall achievement.

“16,886 male candidates (48.41%) and 17,992 female candidates (51.58%) attained the required credits, indicating that female candidates outperformed their male counterparts,” he said.

According to Amos, a total of 62,364 candidates, representing 95.90%, had their results completely processed and made available, whereas 2,669 candidates, or 4.1%, are still pending result processing due to errors on their part.

Additionally, he noted that the examination authority has withheld the results of 2,577 candidates, accounting for 3.98%, due to suspected instances of examination malpractice.

“Investigations will be conducted to determine if these results will be released or cancelled,” he said.

He said that 157 candidates with special needs, including 25 visually impaired, 13 hearing impaired, and 15 albinos, have fully processed and released their results.