‘It Is Now A Government-To-Government Engagement’ – House Of Reps Opens Up On Binance’s Gambaryan Bribery Allegation

The House Of Representatives has submitted that the allegation by Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, against some federal lawmakers is not targeted at the lower chamber of the National Assembly as an institution but at some members of the House.

The position of the House was made known in a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi (Jr).

He disclosed that the three lawmakers mentioned specifically in the $150 million bribe allegation have assured the leadership of the House of their innocence and have been encouraged to take legal action to clear their names.

Rotimi added that the matter has escalated to a diplomatic issue between Nigeria and the United States of America, which is being handled by those concerned but warned members of the public not to be carried away by claims aimed at discrediting Nigerian institutions and public officials.

Due to the nature of the discussions, the spokesperson said the House would not be making further public comments.

“These allegations, which have been previously circulated last year, are directed at individual members, not the institution itself.

“The House of Representatives urges the public to rely on verified facts and not be misled by recycled claims aimed at discrediting Nigerian institutions and public officials,” the House spokesperson said.

Naija News recalls Gambaryan, who is the Binance Head of Financial Crime Compliance, has insisted three Nigerian lawmakers demanded a $150 million bribe from him in order to facilitate his release from detention.

He made the fresh claim in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Saturday.

It would be recalled the Binance executive had earlier, In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, titled ‘Some Unknown Facts’, alleged that in collaboration with Department of State Sevices (DSS), House of Representatives members, Peter Akpanke, Philip Agbese and Ginger Obinna Onwusibe demanded $150 million bribe from him to be paid in cryptocurrency to their wallets.

Following denials by Agbese, and the federal government through the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Gambaryan insisted on Saturday that his claims are nothing but the hard truth.

Reacting to the allegations, Rotimi described the allegations as hefty, thus requiring clarification and stressed the need for the affected members to clear their names.

“The Honourable Members named have assured the House Leadership that they never had any such dealings as reported. One of the members has already instituted legal action to clear his name, while others affected have been encouraged to do the same in pursuit of justice and the protection of their reputations,” the statement added.

He emphasized the diplomatic implications of the matter, noting that the issue has now “evolved into a government-to-government engagement between Nigeria and America.

“These facts raise serious questions about the credibility and intent of the allegations being peddled.”

The House of Reps said since the claim has been taken to court and is a “matter of ongoing diplomatic engagements,” the lower lawmaker body “will refrain from further comment in line with established parliamentary, judicial, and diplomatic principles.”

“The House remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s democratic institutions,” the statement added.