Deputy Reps Spokesman, Agbese Opens Up On Demanding $150 Million Bribe From Binance Executive, Gambaryan

Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has called on the Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, to release evidence of bribe allegation levelled against him or face the consequences of his actions.

Naija News reports that Gambaryan reiterated his allegation that some members of the House of Representatives demanded a bribe of $150 million to secure his release.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, titled ‘Some Unknown Facts’, the Binance Chief alleged that in collaboration with Department of State Sevices (DSS), House members Peter Akpanke, Philip Agbese and Ginger Obinna Onwusibe demanded $150 million bribe from him to be paid in cryptocurrency to their wallets.

In an interview with Punch, Agbese described the allegation as false, stating that he is unaware of cryptocurrency or has any crypto wallet.

The Benue lawmaker said he saw some visitors during a visit to his colleague, Peter Akpanke, in his office, and he exchanged pleasantries with them but their discussion did not include demand from anyone.

He said he never saw the visitors again after the meeting and did not attend any meetings with Binance executives, the EFCC or the DSS afterwards.

He said, “I am outraged by the false allegations made by Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of the controversial crypto firm Binance, claiming that I was among those who demanded a $150m bribe from him.

“These allegations are false. I was not part of any meeting with any Binance executive regarding money for any purpose. The leadership of the committee took the matter to court, and Binance has already apologised.

“Let it be on record that I am not a member of the Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes. I visited my colleague, Hon Peter Akpanke, in his office, where he was meeting with some visitors about an activity of his committee, with Hon Peter Anakwe, a member of the committee present. We exchanged pleasantries and, in character with my person as an avid pursuer of knowledge, discussed Binance’s activities that did not include any demand from anyone.

“It was during this visit to the office of Hon Akpanke, with Hon Anekwe present, that he told me they were interfacing with the Binance team from abroad over a referral to their committee. What transpired between the two of them and the Binance executive after I left the office is left to them.

“I am aware that when this issue was first raised, the Chairman of the Committee went to court and Binance apologised. So, all inquiries should be directed to the committee, not to Hon. Philip Agbese.

“I have never used any cryptocurrency as I do not have a crypto wallet anywhere in the world. I could not have asked for funds to be credited to a non-existent wallet.

“Gambaryan and his associate, who escaped from prison, should return to the EFCC and defend themselves. Instead of trying to implicate me, they should focus on addressing the allegations against them.

“As a consequence of the foregoing, I demand that Tigran Gambaryan publishes any evidence that links Hon Philip Agbese to the issue. The man has spewed many other lies in his report about the government demanding information on opposition elements and other outrageous claims.

” I further demand that failing to provide evidence as stated, Tigran Gambaryan must cause a retraction of his malicious claims and publication and apologise to me within the next seven days or face legal action from my lawyers.”

“This is not the first allegation against me by a foreign entity. The first was that I worked for the past government and the Armed Forces to promote Nigeria’s agenda, which shows the extent of desperation by entities that are interested in undermining public office holders they perceive as nationalistic.”