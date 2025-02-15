Guardiola Insists Liverpool Can’t Break Manchester City’s Premier League Record

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has stressed that Liverpool, who are currently topping the Premier League table with 57 points in 24 games, can’t beat City’s point record.

Despite trailing 16 points behind Liverpool, who are positioned seven points clear of Arsenal in their pursuit of a 20th title, Guardiola remains proud of the achievements his team has made in recent years.

In light of City’s current struggles, particularly following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League play-off round, Guardiola addressed criticisms regarding the team’s performance.

He pointed out the significance of the records set during their successful campaigns, particularly the landmark 100-point tally from the 2017-2018 season when City first secured one of Guardiola’s six Premier League titles.

Guardiola emphasized the evolving nature of the Premier League, stating, “We’ve set the standards in England. Achieving 100 points is a monumental challenge in modern football, especially with competitive teams like Bournemouth, Fulham, and Wolves striving for success.”

While acknowledging that Liverpool may not surpass City’s record points total this season, Guardiola recognized the tough competition within the league and the improvements made by various teams. He also admitted that City has not met their high standards this season due to injury issues and player fatigue.

Guardiola noted the significant changes in the league, saying, “The difference is remarkable. Teams are better prepared than ever before. This season has taught us important lessons about resilience and consistency.”

Despite the challenges, Guardiola emphasized the importance of accepting the current situation. “It’s the first time many of us have experienced this position. We must recognize that what we achieved in the past was extraordinary and not reflective of the norm”, he said.

Meanwhile, Guardiola acknowledged that unlike in previous seasons, City have struggled to capitalize on their possession. “While I accept that we may suffer when opponents have the ball, we are now also facing difficulties when we do. It’s a situation we are working to address, and we understand that the path forward involves adapting and overcoming these hurdles together.”