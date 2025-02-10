Pep Guardiola Speaks On Manchester City Vs Real Madrid UCL Clash

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has acknowledged the significant advantage that comes from hosting the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 Play-offs, particularly if the match goes to penalties.

The first leg of the Champions League match will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, followed by the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain.

Guardiola expressed a desire to have the opportunity to play at home for the decisive game, emphasizing the value of fan support in crucial moments.

The coach reflected on his team’s recent performance, noting that their placement of 22nd in the group stage necessitated a tougher path in the tournament.

He stated, “To be honest, it is always better to have a second leg at home in case you have extra time with your people. We play the second game away because we were not good in the group stage – finishing 22nd means we cannot ask for any favors.”

Despite any recent difficulties, Guardiola’s focus is set on how his team can succeed against Real Madrid. He highlighted the importance of imposing their style of play over the two legs against the reigning champions.

“Real Madrid’s attack? It’s challenging to control these exceptional players in both games. Our goal is to reduce their influence as much as possible,” he explained. “We need to stop them when we have the ball and prevent them from utilizing their speed. We will aim to assert our game plan to secure a favorable outcome for the return leg.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has encountered some challenges recently, with only one win in their last three matches. Still, they boast an attacking lineup that includes stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, both key contributors to their offensive firepower.

Moreover, City winger Savinho voiced a collective sentiment regarding the unusual circumstances placing both top clubs in the playoff round. He emphasized that such prestigious teams should ideally not find themselves in this knockout stage, reflecting the high standards both clubs have set in European football.

“I believe our team, Manchester City, should not be in the playoffs; we should progress to the next round convincingly. The same can be said for Real Madrid, given their esteemed history in the competition,” he remarked.