‘This Is My Last Valentine As Single’ – DJ Cuppy Announces Wish To Get Married

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, widely recognized as DJ Cuppy, has articulated her aspirations to celebrate the upcoming Valentine Day as a married individual.

Amid the bubbling atmosphere of love in celebration of the 2025 Valentine Day, the 32-year-old entertainer utilized her verified Facebook account on Friday to convey her wish to enter into marriage prior to the next celebration of love.

Naija News reports that the daughter of prominent Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, expressed a heartfelt prayer in her post, seeking divine intervention to transform her longing for marriage into a tangible reality.

She wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to me!

“Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried. Lord, do your thing.”

The announcement follows over a year after her separation from her previous fiancé, British boxer Ryan Taylor.

The pair, who became engaged in December 2022 merely 25 days after their initial meeting, ended their relationship in July 2023 and subsequently unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Meanwhile, renowned Nigerian Christian filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, has raised the alarm as Nigerians mark Valentine’s Day.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, Bamiloye warned that many young girls and ladies could fall victim to money rituals, while fluids from men may be submitted to shrines for diabolical purposes.

Bamiloye, known for his thought-provoking gospel films, expressed concern over the dark side of the Valentine’s Day celebration, stating that many lives would be ruined due to careless indulgences.

He wrote, “We will keep shouting!

“Many would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men.

“Blood would flow tonight. Blood shall be exchanged tonight on covenant beds. Fluids of men shall be submitted tonight in the shrines of the evil kingdom.

“The fortunes and destinies of many young girls and ladies would end up tonight in shrines of money rituals.

“Destinies and fortunes and meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening, and by tomorrow morning, many shall wake up empty and shallow and light.”

Bamiloye, a respected voice within Nigeria’s Christian community, has consistently used his platform to promote moral values and warn against societal ills.