Cristiano Ronaldo Remains Highest-earning Athlete Globally

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to solidify his status as a football legend, topping the recently released list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, published by Sportico.

With an impressive annual earning of approximately $260 million, Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses fellow athlete, Stephen Curry by $100 million, who ranks second with a total of $153.8 million.

Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023 on a free transfer, Ronaldo’s contract has positioned him as the pinnacle of sports earnings, offering him about $215 million per year, tax-free.

If the 40-year-old Portuguese football icon chooses to extend his contract and continue in Saudi Arabia, he is well-poised to maintain his leading position.

Ronaldo’s financial success isn’t limited to his playing contract; he also boasts $45 million from endorsements, enhancing his already impressive total earnings. Third on the list is heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury with $147 million, while football star Lionel Messi comes in fourth with $135 million.

Other notable names on the list include LeBron James at fifth with $133.2 million, Neymar sixth with $133 million, Oleksandr Usyk at seventh with $122 million, Karim Benzema with $116 million in eight, and Kylian Mbappe occupying the ninth spot with $110 million. Jon Rahm, who earns $105.8 million, completes the top ten.

Emerging talents like Erling Haaland, who occupies the 24th spot with $70 million, are also making their mark, alongside established players like Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Jr, each with $55 million, and Riyad Mahrez with $52 million.