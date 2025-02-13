Ángel Di María Gives Reasons Why Lionel Messi Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid star, Ángel Di María has insisted that his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo is not better than Lionel Messi.

The Argentine football star believes that his compatriot, Lionel Messi, deserves the title of the best player of all time for several compelling reasons. Notably, Messi has won eight Ballon d’Or awards, significantly more than Cristiano Ronaldo’s five.

However, it’s important to note that many pundits and football enthusiasts argue that the Ballon d’Or should not solely dictate the criteria for greatness, especially since football legends like Diego Maradona and Pelé did not have the same opportunities to win this individual award.

Di María also highlighted the importance of international trophies, pointing out that Messi has secured both the World Cup and the Copa America. While Ronaldo has achieved success with the European Championships, he has yet to lift the World Cup trophy.

The debate over who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has captivated football fans for more than a decade. Having played alongside both superstars—Ronaldo at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2014 and currently with Messi on the Argentine national team—Di María has a unique perspective.

In a recent interview with Infobae, Di María was asked about Ronaldo’s comments. He expressed, “I’m not surprised; I was with him for four years. He has always made statements like that, always striving to be the best. However, he was born in a generation that coincides with another great talent who seems to have been gifted with extraordinary abilities. The statistics speak for themselves—one player has eight Ballon d’Ors, while the other has five.”

He continued, “Winning the World Cup and two Copa Americas creates significant distinctions. Watching Messi play, you can see his unique style, as if he’s in the backyard, consistently scoring those remarkable goals. He has performed at this level for 18 to 20 years.

“No matter how predictable his play may seem, defenders struggle to contain him… While Cristiano has always had his approach and made bold statements, I firmly believe that Leo is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt.”