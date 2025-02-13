PDP Rejects Appointment Of Alleged APC Members Into NSIEC Board

Protests erupted in Niger State on Wednesday following the nomination of a new chairman and commissioners for the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongly opposed the appointments, alleging that the nominees were card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement, made through a bulletin released by Governor Mohammed Bago’s Special Adviser on Digital Media and Strategy, Abdullbarqy Ebbo, stated that all appointments are subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

If confirmed, the newly constituted commission would be responsible for overseeing the 2027 local government elections in the state.

Controversial Nominees Spark Outrage

The list of nominees includes:

Engr Mohammed Jibrin Imam – Chairman

Barr M.A Liman – Permanent Commissioner 1

Nasiru Ubandiya – Permanent Commissioner 2

Yahaya Idris Abara – Permanent Commissioner 3

Capt Mohammed Baro – Permanent Commissioner 4

Kabiru Tanko Zama – Permanent Commissioner 5

Barr Amina Guar – Permanent Commissioner 6

Barr Ahmed Borgu – Permanent Commissioner 7

The PDP, through its state Vice Chairman and Zonal Chairman of Niger North Zone ‘C,’ Yahaya Ability, outrightly rejected the nomination, describing it as a deliberate move to compromise the electoral process.

PDP Questions Governor Bago’s Decision

At a press briefing, Ability questioned how a former APC state chairman and known party loyalist could be appointed to oversee an independent electoral body.

The party stated, “The nominated chairman of the commission was a former APC state chairman. He was removed and detained at the Niger State Police Command for several days over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

“This appointment cannot be accepted because if a man who was sent packing by his own party is now heading the state electoral commission, other political parties will be marginalized and oppressed in the forthcoming local government elections.”

The PDP stalwart reminded Governor Bago that his predecessors appointed neutral individuals to lead the electoral commission to ensure free and fair elections.

Ability further stated, “During the tenure of Governor A.A. Kure, the NSIEC chairman was Alhaji Maman Auna, a civil servant.

“Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu appointed Alhaji Danlami Dallatu, also a neutral person.

“Even your party man, former Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, appointed Alhaji Baba Aminu, a civil servant, to head the commission and conduct fair elections.

“Why is your own different? Why impose party loyalists without carrying everyone along? We reject this.”

Calls For Immediate Reversal

The PDP has demanded an immediate reversal of the appointments, warning that failure to do so will erode public trust in the electoral system.

An aggrieved PDP member, Salihu Abubakar, described the move as a pre-arranged strategy to rig the 2027 elections.

Abubakar stated, “This is unacceptable. How can the governor appoint former APC executives as chairman and commissioners of an electoral commission meant to be independent?

“This is illegal and questionable. The State Assembly should reject these appointments to avoid making Niger State a laughing stock ahead of the 2027 elections.”

Another opposition figure, Sule Dauda, condemned the nominations, calling them a sign of dictatorship in the making.

He said, “This is exactly why we must not support state policing, because it will be abused by state governors.

“How does the government expect the opposition to have any confidence in the electoral system when the supposed independent electoral body is packed with ruling party members?”