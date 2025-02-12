Notorious Bandit Leaders Surrender To Nigerian Army In Katsina (Photos)

Several notorious bandit leaders terrorizing Batsari, Safana, and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State have reportedly surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian Army.

According to a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the bandit leaders who surrendered include Abu Radda, Umar Black, Abdullahi Lankai, Jijjige, and Dabar Musa Dan Gandu, all of whom had operated from the Jibia axis.

Security sources quoted by the publication revealed that the bandits surrendered following sustained military operations in the region, which left them with no choice but to embrace the peace deal.

Weapons Handed Over, Hostages Released

Makama reported that the repentant bandits handed over their weapons to the troops and also released several hostages they had abducted.

The former bandits further appealed to the government for alternative means of livelihood, urging authorities to engage them in the construction of markets and hospitals as part of their reintegration efforts.

The surrender was reportedly facilitated by the National Community for Security and Societal Advancement in Katsina (NCSOSACK), an organization led by Hamisa Batsari, which played a key role in the peace negotiations.

800 Boko Haram Fighters Undergoing Deradicalisation

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that 800 former Boko Haram fighters who had surrendered to the military are currently undergoing deradicalization in preparation for their reintegration into society.

