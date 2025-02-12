Champions League Play-Off: Guardiola Reveals Why City Lost To Madrid

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola expressed disappointment over the “bad decisions” made by his team following their 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday night, February 11.

Despite Erling Haaland’s impressive performance, scoring twice in each half, City struggled to maintain the lead. Real Madrid responded with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham, giving them a slight advantage heading into the second leg of the Champions League tie at home.

During the post-game interview, Guardiola acknowledged the challenges his team faced, saying, “Many times this season we’ve encountered similar situations. I recognize the quality of Real Madrid. In the second half, we pressed too quickly in our attack.

“It’s a testament to their exceptional team that we faced difficulties.

“It’s been a recurring theme this season with the decisions we’ve made. I take responsibility for that. It’s not about individual performances; it affects the entire squad. Yes, injuries have played a part, but we understand the situation.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher commented on the actions of Manchester City supporters, who unveiled a banner mocking Vinicius Jr. during their Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

As the teams arrived on the pitch, City fans displayed a large banner featuring Rodri with the message: ‘Stop crying your heart out,’ referencing Real Madrid’s response to Vinicius not winning the Ballon d’Or against Rodri last October.

Carragher criticized the display, stating, “It’s not the best approach. While humor is part of sports culture, I question the benefits of provoking opponents. If you want to have fun, it’s better to do it at the end of the game, provided you’ve achieved a victory. One has to wonder what the fans aim to achieve with such gestures.”