If We Increase Doctors Salaries, Teachers Will Also Demand Pay Hike – FG Urges Patriotism Amidst Japa Syndrome

The Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, has stated that increasing doctors salaries alone would not address the problems plaguing the health sector.

He asserted that health professionals are the best paid within Nigeria’s economic realities.

Speaking during a working visit to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Monday, Salako urged healthcare professionals to embrace patriotism and consider the long-term benefits of staying in the country.

He expressed confidence that the mass emigration of healthcare professionals, popularly known as the “japa syndrome,” will soon subside.

He said, “Within Nigeria’s economic realities, health workers are among the best-paid professionals.

“However, beyond salary increases, we must cultivate a stronger sense of commitment and passion for the profession.”

“If we increase doctors’ pay, other professionals, such as teachers, will also demand pay raises.

“East or West, home is best. No matter where you go outside your country, you remain a second-class citizen.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by tertiary hospitals, particularly in power supply, Salako praised UBTH for its innovative management of the issue.

He pledged increased government funding for public hospitals, emphasizing, “Health is the essence of living, and adequate funding is key to addressing the sector’s challenges.”

The minister also linked the “japa syndrome” to broader economic issues, noting that it required a comprehensive approach. “With the policies in place, particularly those focused on capacity building, the tide will soon turn.”