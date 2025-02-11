I Did Not Impregnate Former BBNaija Housemate – Bayelsa Governor, Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has denied allegations suggesting he is responsible for the pregnancy of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson.

Naija News reports that Diri attributed the viral claims to political opponents attempting to tarnish his reputation.

The rumor gained traction after a popular blogging platform alleged that Governor Diri was involved in the ex-BBN star’s pregnancy. However, Nengi has publicly debunked the speculation on her social media accounts.

Reacting to the reports, Governor Diri expressed shock and disappointment, questioning why such falsehoods were being spread, particularly on the day his administration marked its 5th anniversary.

His Director of New Media, Dr. Kola Oredipe, addressed the claims in a post on social media, dismissing them as baseless fabrications.

Oredipe said: “Nengi Rebecca Hampson has no personal relationship with Governor Diri. It is regrettable that purveyors of fake news are not happy with the towering political profile of the governor.”

Oredipe further criticized the spread of misinformation on social media, calling it an attempt to distract from the administration’s achievements.

“This is a distraction, and some of us are very justified in the many reasons offered to regulate the use of various social media platforms,” the Governor’s aide added.

“Sadly, while we were inaugurating a brand new road in Yenagoa, social media e-rats were spreading falsehoods about the governor.”

Describing Governor Diri as a man of honor and dignity, Oredipe reaffirmed that the allegations were politically motivated and had no factual basis.