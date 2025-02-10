‘I Will Continue To Enjoy My Pregnancy In Peace’ – BBNaija Nengi Speaks On Expecting Baby With Popular Governor

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has denied claims of being pregnant for Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

Naija News reports that this comes after an Instagram blog, Gistlover, alleged that the reality TV star is expecting a child with a popular governor, with many netizens speculating that Governor Diri is responsible for the pregnancy.

Setting the record straight, Nengi, in a post via her X handle on Monday, confirmed she is pregnant but not for any governor.

The BBNaija star said she decided to clarify the issue because the allegation is not just an attack on her but involves people she holds in the highest regard.

She wrote, “As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits so let me be clear, I’m not pregnant for any Governor.

“I’ve chosen to speak coz this isn’t just an attack on me, it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life be turned into something ugly.

“While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in PEACE, I wish y’all Love and a happy Valentine’s weekend.”