Whereabouts Unknown As Police Deny Arresting Ohaneze Youth Council President

The Imo State Police Command has denied any involvement in the disappearance of Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the president of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), who was reported missing on Saturday night at around 7 PM.

Family sources disclosed to Daily Post that unidentified gunmen—reportedly dressed in black attire and numbering up to seven—arrived in a Sienna and a Lexus SUV before storming Igboayaka’s residence at Works Layout, Owerri, where they allegedly abducted him.

Efforts by family members, OYC members, and associates to reach him via his mobile phones have been unsuccessful, as all his lines were switched off immediately after the incident.

A family source revealed: “Since this sad news broke, attempts by teeming members of the Ohanaeze Youth Council, family members, friends, and associates to reach him through his mobile lines to ascertain his whereabouts have failed, as all his lines were switched off immediately after the ugly incident.”

In response to the abduction, the president of the Igbo National Council, Chilos Godsent, has called on security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, to investigate the incident and uncover those responsible.

The Imo State Police Command, through its spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, has denied any knowledge of Igboayaka’s whereabouts, stating that he is not in police custody.

However, Okoye confirmed that the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are making efforts to determine his location.

He further urged the public to provide any useful information that could assist in identifying those behind the abduction.