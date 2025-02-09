Gunmen Whisk Ohanaeze Youth Council President To Unknown Destination

Unknown Gunmen dressed in black and numbering up to seven have abducted the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka. O. Igboayaka.

Naija News learnt that the President of Igbo National Council (INC), Chilos Godsent, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Godsent said Igboayaka was abducted on Saturday evening and whisked off to an unknown destination.

The statement reads, “On Saturday, 8th February 2025, at about 7:00pm, we heard the sad news that gunmen dressed in black and numbering up to seven arrived on a Sienna and a Lexus SUV and forcefully arrested the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) – Comrade Igboayaka. O. Igboayaka in a Neo Mafia Gestapo manner at Works Layout Owerri Imo State.

“Since this sad news, attempts by teeming Members of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Family members, Friends and Associates to reach him through his Mobile lines to ascertain his way about have failed because all his Mobile lines were switched off immediately the ugly incident took place.

“On the foregoing, the Igbo National Council (INC) wish to call on the Leadership of the Nigerian Police Force Imo State Command to immediately swing to action to determine the identity of the gunmen that forcefully took the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) – Comrade Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka captive on the evening of Saturday 8th February 2025 in Owerri Metropolis and thus make same Public.

“The Igbo National Council INC notes that his followers, family, friends and associates have been thrown into confusion since the ugly incident and would like to know his way soonest.”