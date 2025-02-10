Rivers Crisis: Opposition Coalition Denies Supreme Court Ruling Against Fubara, Speaker Oko Jumbo

The Opposition Coalition has dismissed claims that the Supreme Court delivered a ruling against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oko Jumbo, describing such reports as “false and misleading.”

Speaking on Tuesday, the coalition’s spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, clarified that the court verdict did not favour the pro-Wike lawmakers as being speculated in certain quarters.

According to Ugochinyere, Governor Fubara did not lose any case at the Supreme Court but rather withdrew his appeal on the 2024 budget, which he noted had already been implemented.

He further stressed that no court had ruled in favour of the pro-Wike lawmakers, describing such reports as “political propaganda” by individuals who were attempting to mislead the public.

Oko Jumbo Remains Speaker, Says Ugochinyere

The opposition lawmakers also reaffirmed that Victor Oko Jumbo remains the authentic Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, dismissing claims suggesting otherwise.

Naija News reports that Ugochinyere urged the public to disregard the narrative that the sacked pro-Wike lawmakers had won any legal battle, insisting that Jumbo remains in control of the House of Assembly.

The federal lawmaker also called on the media to exercise caution when reporting legal matters, urging journalists to verify facts before publishing stories that could mislead the public.

Ugochinyere reiterated his support for Governor Fubara, urging him to remain focused on delivering good governance to the people of Rivers State despite the ongoing political distractions.

He said, “Today the Supreme Court ruled on the Appeal over the 2024 budget voluntarily withdrawn by Gov Fubara because 2024 budget cycle have ended and no need Wasting time discussing a budget that have been fully spent and implemented.

“The sacked, disgruntled Martin Amaewhule and the Pro-Wike group are jubiliating, out of ignorance of what informed the decision of the apex court. For their information and others who care, the Supreme Court judgement was sequel to the withdrawal of the appeal by Governor Fubara through his lead counsel, Yusuf Ali SAN. Governor Fubara in the notice for withdrawal of the case, informed a 3-man panel of Justices of the Court that events have overtaken his suit.

“For those who don’t know such events as mentioned by His Excellency, Governor Fubara include inter-alia that the 2024 budget for instance, has been fully executed and exhausted with 2025 Appropriation in effect, hence the case is statute-barred.

“Also, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Oko Jumbo is still in charge and control of the legislature in the South-south state as the pro-Wike sacked lawmakers and their gang leader, Amaewhule remained removed from office.”