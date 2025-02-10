My Father Screwed Up, But I Can’t Judge Him – Shina Peters Son, Clarence Peters

Renowned music video director, Clarence Peters, son of music legend, Shina Peters, has stated that his father’s failure to protect his mother, Clarion Chukwura, from industry backlash had a lasting influence on his approach to relationships.

Peters delved into the emotional impact of his father’s past actions, particularly his relationship with women, during an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

The music director stated that he is determined not to repeat his father’s mistake and has chosen to learn from the past.

With vulnerability and empathy, Clarence acknowledged his father’s mortality, recognising that Shina Peters is nearing his 70s and can only seek forgiveness from God.

He said: “My dad screwed up, I mean using the word screwed up is me putting it lightly because his colleagues blackballed my mum and she was already dealing with a lot of trauma from when she was young.

“In making ‘Inside Life’, I started to discover some of the things I did not know. Episode 5 of ‘Inside Life’ is written by my cousin who went through that and so my mum went through the script and started crying because she also went through the same thing.

“We keep forgetting that it was a different time. My dad told me recently that he has been with women, drove some of the amazing cars, stayed in the best houses, hotels, he has had money. He is approaching his 70s, death is certain because we are all going to die.

“All he can do now is pray to God to forgive him and that is all that he has and so we have had that conversation. My father has made mistakes that I have also made, so I can’t judge him. I can relate to the mistakes that my father has made.

“As much as I was raised by mother, one of my greatest fears was not to be my father to the opposite gender. I have been a version of that, so I am not a saint. So I cannot judge him. I would like to but I am in the position to.”