Osun Governor, Shina Peters Attend Davido’s Timeless Concert

Top dignitaries such as veteran Juju singer, Shina Peters and the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, were in attendance at the Lagos concert of Nigerian pop star, Davido on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the ‘If’ crooner held his highly anticipated concert in celebration of his new album ‘Timeless’ at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, two years after Davido’s A Decade of Davido concert.

Nigerian comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni and actress Kie Kie hosted the show, which was set on an elaborated designed and brightly lit stage.

The show opened with performances from Khaid, Majeeed, Spyro, Odumodublvck, and Starboy Terri.

Iyanya had the concertgoers singing along to his hit single ‘Mr Oreo.’ May D and B-Red also performed their classics in front of the teeming fans.

Davido’s entrance was greeted by loud cheers from his fans in the packed show. Decked in an all-white ensemble, OBO, as he is fondly called, proceeded to regale them with songs from his ever-growing catalogue of hits. Classics like ‘Gobe’, ‘Aye’, ‘Skelewu’, and ‘Dami Duro’ and recent hits from his Timeless album like ‘Over Dem All’, ‘Unavailable’, ‘Feel’ and more.

There were loud cheers when Asake, Mayorkun, and The Cavemen joined Davido on stage for their respective hits together.