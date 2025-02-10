Data-Driven Policies Will Develop Nigeria – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged political officeholders to prioritize data-driven policies to grow the nation’s economy.

Naija News reports that Obi said with strong political will in the implementation of policies, the country would achieve its full potential.

He stated this in a statement on Monday in which he shared discussions with Indonesian political leaders.

Obi noted that Indonesia was able to grow its economy and its citizens through structured policies targeted at addressing extreme poverty.

He said, “I started with perceptive meetings with Agung Laksono, former Minister, former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and former Presidential Advisory Board member who served under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo.

“He provided me with valuable insights into the governance strategies of both administrations, detailing the planning, execution, and determination that drove Indonesia’s transformation, with a strong focus on measurable development in critical areas.

“My second session was a meeting with Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, former Vice President of Indonesia, who served under both Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo—making him the only Vice President in Indonesia’s history to serve under two different presidents.

“He emphasized that the achievements of both leaders were made possible through a focused commitment approach, and decisive leadership, ensuring simultaneous development across all sectors.

“My third session was with Yandri Susanto, the Minister of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions, who detailed how, under President Joko Widodo, the ministry has made remarkable strides in advancing rural development by focusing on education, healthcare, and support for micro and small businesses within the villages.

“With a structured approach—ranging from extremely underdeveloped to self-sufficient villages—the ministry ensures targeted progress. Its leadership framework, involving municipal and traditional heads, plays a crucial role in effective governance.”

The former governor of Anambra State called for policies that would focus on developing rural areas, industrialization and diversification.

“By adopting structured, data-driven policies focused on rural development, industrialization, and diversification, Nigeria can achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. With political will and strategic execution, we can unlock our full potential and ensure no region is left behind,” he added.