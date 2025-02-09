Nasarawa Poly Student ‘Hacks’ Colleague To Death

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force has taken into custody one John Gambo, a student from the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fellow student.

The Command’s public relations officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, verified the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital.

Nansel reported that the arrest was prompted by a complaint from a local resident, Madam Mercy-Bassey, regarding a violent confrontation between two of her tenants.

Upon arrival at the scene, detectives discovered Ibrahim Matthew, a part-time ND2 Computer Science student, lying in a pool of blood.

The spokesman indicated that the victim was transported to the General Hospital in Nasarawa town but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

The suspect, who is said to be a National Diploma (ND) II in the Department of Banking and Finance student, was quickly apprehended and allegedly admitted to assaulting the victim with both an axe and a knife.

The PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police, Shettima Jauro Mohammed, has directed that the case be forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for further inquiry and legal action.

Meanwhile, an officer of the Nigeria Police Force, identified as ASP Shafi’u Usman Bawa with AP/No 337979, has reportedly killed himself.

Naija News understands that the tragic incident happened on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in Kontagora town, Niger State.

The sad development was confirmed in a signal shared by the police command, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday evening.

It was reported that ASP Bawa died by hanging himself from the ceiling.

The wireless message revealed that the deceased’s father, Usman Bawa, who resides in the Rigasa area of Kontagora, notified the police about the incident.

Following the report, the deceased’s body was transported to the General Hospital in Kontagora, where a medical professional confirmed his death.

The remains were subsequently released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and the police have stated that further updates will be provided as they become available.