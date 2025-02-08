Protests Disrupt Tinubu’s Oil Resumption Plan In Ogoni

Efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resume oil production in Ogoniland suffered a setback on Saturday as protests disrupted a planned congress in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The congress, organized by a group set up by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, was meant to sensitize Ogoni communities on the proposed resumption of oil production.

However, aggrieved protesters stormed the venue, carrying placards with inscriptions such as:

“Ledum Mitee and Ribadu, Leave Ogoni Alone”

“On Ogoni Development Authority We Stand”

“Exonerate Ken Saro-Wiwa”

According to Vanguard, the disruption comes amid growing dissatisfaction among Ogoni groups over the way the oil resumption process is being handled.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), a key voice in the region’s struggle, had previously accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of sidelining it from the negotiations.

In a statement, MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, warned that the exclusion of the group could breed distrust among the people.

“The struggle of the Ogoni people has been championed by MOSOP for decades. Our people are conscious of the sensitive situation and will rely on our position on the way forward,” Nsuke said.

MOSOP also expressed concerns that the process was being rushed, which could fuel tensions, anxiety, and crisis in Ogoniland.

Ken Saro-Wiwa Exoneration Campaign Joins The Resistance

Adding to the pushback, a coalition of civil society groups under the Ken Saro-Wiwa Exoneration Campaign (KSWEC) has demanded greater transparency in the negotiations.

The group insists that no progress can be made in Ogoni without the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others, who were executed by the Nigerian government on November 10, 1995 after a controversial trial under General Sani Abacha’s military regime.

In addition, the coalition has called for a panel of investigation into the 1994 killings of four Ogoni leaders, which preceded Saro-Wiwa’s execution.

Beyond local opposition, Ogoni communities in the United States and Canada have also expressed disapproval of the Nigerian government’s approach to oil resumption.

In a joint statement, the diaspora groups condemned the push for oil extraction and reiterated their demand for the exoneration of Saro-Wiwa and his fellow activists before any dialogue on oil resumption takes place.

A Major Setback For Tinubu’s Administration

The protests and rising opposition pose a significant challenge to President Tinubu’s plan to resolve the Ogoni oil crisis.

Just last week, Tinubu approved the establishment of a University of Environmental Technology in Ogoniland, a move seen as an attempt to foster goodwill among the people.