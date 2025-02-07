We Are Already Monitoring Funds Going To Local Governments – EFCC Boss, Olukoyede

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has disclosed that the Commission has started monitoring funds going into local governments across the country.

Olukoyede made the disclosure when leaders of National Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) led by Isaac Abrak paid a courtesy visit to him at the corporate headquarters of the Commission on Thursday.

While responding to call by his visitors that EFCC should strictly monitor the management of funds accruing to local government areas across the country owing to the financial autonomy granted them by the government, Olukoyede said the Commission is already doing that.

The EFCC boss agreed with the group on the need for close monitoring of allocations to the local government, stressing that the Commission will continue to do its job in the overall interests of the nation.

He appreciated the group for the visit and also urged its members to use their platforms to unite Nigerians to do what is right.

Olukoyede said, “Doing the right thing has nothing to do with whether you are a Christian or a Muslim. Let’s continue to operate as people of integrity irrespective of our faith.

“There is need for us to monitor allocations going to the grassroots and we have started that already.

“We have a department called Fraud Risk Assessment and Control that is closely monitoring and tracking payments, contracts and other releases to ensure that funds are expended on what they are meant for.“