‘Legislative Process Misrepresented’ — Reps Clear Air On 31 State Creation Requests

Spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, has clarified that recent proposals for the creation of 31 new states do not represent an official resolution of the parliament.

Naija News reported that during Thursday’s plenary session, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, acknowledged that the lower legislative chamber had received multiple requests for state creation.

He directed that all proposals must adhere to Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution and be resubmitted by March 5. This section outlines the legal requirements for establishing new states.

‘Kalu’s Statement Misinterpreted’

In a statement released on Friday, Rotimi dismissed reports suggesting that the House was actively pushing for the creation of new states.

Rotimi emphasized that, like all constitutional amendment proposals, these submissions must pass through rigorous legislative scrutiny, including public hearings, stakeholder consultations, and multiple approval stages before any constitutional changes can take place.

“This information is inaccurate and misrepresents the legislative process.

The lawmaker reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to following constitutional provisions and only considering proposals that meet the stipulated guidelines.

He assured Nigerians that the House remains dedicated to a transparent and inclusive constitutional review process that aligns with the collective will of the people.

Naija News earlier reported that the fresh proposal by the House of Representatives Constitution Review Committee to create 31 additional states in Nigeria has triggered strong reactions from prominent individuals and socio-political groups across the country.

Similarly, a former member of the House of Representatives, Barth Nnanna, has strongly opposed the proposed creation of 31 additional states, arguing that it would be unmanageable, cumbersome, and chaotic for Nigeria.