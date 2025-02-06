Breaking: Reps Present Proposal For 31 New States

The House of Representatives received proposals for the creation of 31 new states across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, read the letter in the Green Chamber during plenary.

Deputy Speaker Kalu also read a letter from the committee during plenary, outlining the conditions that must be met before any state creation requests can be approved.

According to the Committee, the proposals include 5 from the North Central region, 4 from the North East region, 5 from the North West region, 5 from the South East region, 4 from the South South region, and 7 from the South West region.

Some of the states proposed include, Okun, Okura, and Confluence to be created from Kogi State; Benue Ala and Apa from Benue State; Amana from Adamawa State; Katagum from Bauchi State; Savannah from Borno State; and Muri from Taraba State.

Others include New Kaduna state and Gujarat states from Kaduna state; Tiga and Ari from Kano, and Kainji from Kebbi state; Etiti, Orashi, Adada, Orlu Aba from the South East.

They also include Ogoja from Cross River; Warri from Delta; Ori and Obolo from Rivers; Torumbe from Ondo; Ibadan from Oyo; Lagoon from Lagos, and Ogun; Ijebu from Ogun; Oke Ogun/Ijesha from Oyo/Ogun/Osun states.

Kalu read, “A request to the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if a request supported by at least the third majority of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and the Local Government Council in respect of the area, is received by the National Assembly.

“Local Government Advocates for the creation of additional local government areas are only reminded that Section 8 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, applies to this process.

“Specifically, in accordance with Section 8.3 of the Constitution, the outcome of the votes of the State Houses of Assembly in the referendum must be forwarded to the National Assembly for fulfillment of state demands.

“Proposals shall be resubmitted in strict adherence to the stipulations. Submit three hard copies of the full proposal of the memoranda to the Secretariat of the Committee at Room H331, House of Representatives, White House, National Assembly Complex, and Abuja.

“Sub-copies must also be sent electronically to the Committee’s email address at info.hccr.gov.nj.

“The Committee remains committed to supporting the implementing efforts that align with the Constitutional provisions and would only consider proposals that comply with the stipulated guidelines.”