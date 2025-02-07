Burna Boy ‘Confirms’ Romantic Relationship With Chloe Bailey

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Dami Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy and American singer, Chloe Bailey, have dropped another hint about a romantic relationship by sharing a public kiss.

Naija News recalls that Burna Boy and Chloe fuelled romantic relationship rumours during the latter’s visit to Nigeria as the duo were spotted holding hands while leaving a club in Lagos.

However, their public outing on Thursday night in Lagos has also set the internet into a frenzy.

The pair’s evening took a romantic turn with a cozy dinner date. Burna Boy presented Chloe with a luxurious wristwatch and a tender kiss that left fans gushing over them.

Considering the public display of affection, some netizens claim that Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s relationship is official.

Bailey recently responded to public outrage regarding relationship speculations with Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

In an interview with ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Bailey reflected on her visit to Nigeria, saying she had the best time in the country.

She said, “Nigeria was so beautiful. I had the best time. Yes, I was in the club with Burna Boy. The nightlife was so many colours, so many lights, so many cameras.”

When asked whether her outing with Burna Boy was for fun or if they were dating, Bailey responded: “I am a grown woman. I had a great time in Nigeria.”