Trump Faces Impeachment Threat Over Plan To ‘Take Over Gaza’

A Democratic representative from Texas, Al Green, has announced his intention to file articles of impeachment against Donald Trump in response to the president’s remarks about taking control of Gaza.

Naija News reports that during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump declared that the United States would “take over Gaza” to “dismantle and develop it,” calling the region a “hellhole.”

His comments come amid the ongoing devastation in Gaza following intensified conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to The Guardian, Green condemned Trump’s statement as a “dastardly deed,” asserting that “ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States.”

He also criticized Netanyahu, saying, “And the prime minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.”

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., Green stated, “Dr. King was right. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”

Declaring the start of an impeachment push, Green added, “I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed, and dastardly deeds done.”

He described his effort as a “grass-up movement, not a top-down” one, emphasizing that “when the people demand it, it will be done.”

Green previously attempted to impeach Trump multiple times during his first term, though none of those efforts succeeded.