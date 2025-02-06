Labour Party Accuses NLC Of Destabilization Plot Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Julius Abure and Farouk Umar Ibrahim-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has lamented that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is trying to destabilise the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The NWC claimed that the NLC President Joe Ajaero, the acting chairman of the political commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku and other NLC stalwarts were determined to plunge the LP into avoidable crisis.

The factional LP decried what it called unending statements with falsehood by Ndubuaku.

The party expressed worries that such statements could ignite a breach of peace via negative aspersions on the integrity of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, the country’s judiciary, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

The LP said the NLC big wigs ought to be remorseful by now for allegedly working against the interest of the party’s governorship candidates in the 2023 governorship election.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, through its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, the party’s NWC cited Lagos, Imo, Nasarawa, Cross River, and Ogun as the states where the NLC allegedly supported the candidates of another party against LP’s flag bearers.

The party also accused the NLC of working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo, Enugu, Rivers, and Plateau states in 2023 against LP’s governorship candidates.

Revealing LP’s plan, Arabambi said: “Our major focus is getting the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of office only through the ballot, if Nigeria so desire, and not through illegitimate means.

“Peter Obi will fly our party’s flag for the next presidential election in 2027. Governor Alex Otti will fly our ticket in Abia State and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who the NLC worked against in favour of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023, will fly Labour Party’s flag in Lagos in 2027.”