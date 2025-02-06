Ex-Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye Returns To Nollywood

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has made a grand return to Nollywood with her latest film, ‘Hatred’.

The movie, which she produced and released via her YouTube platform, marks her official comeback to the entertainment industry following her stint in politics.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, who was appointed as a minister by President Bola Tinubu on August 21, 2023, was relieved of her duties on October 23, 2024, alongside four other cabinet members.

Since her exit from government, the 51-year-old has refocused on her long-held passion for filmmaking.

Naija News understands that Kennedy-Ohanenye is no stranger to Nollywood, having featured in several notable films before venturing into politics. Her previous works include:

– Saving My Marriage

– Hunting the Angel

– Royal Ploy

– The Cow Girls

She has worked alongside renowned industry figures such as Segun Arinze, Ngozi Ezeonu, Linda Osifo, and Francis Duru, cementing her place in the Nigerian film industry.

Beyond acting and filmmaking, Kennedy-Ohanenye is a trained lawyer, entrepreneur, and politician.

In 2015, she joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and made history as the first woman to declare a presidential ambition under the party in the 2023 elections before stepping down for Tinubu.