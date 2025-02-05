Obaseki Bought Arms For Kidnappers, Police Must Arrest PDP Leaders – APC Chairman Alleges

The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, has urged the police and security agencies to investigate and arrest leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and supporters allegedly behind a string of kidnappings in the state.

The APC Chairman made this call in a statement to Naija News on Wednesday.

Tenebe said that those responsible for the kidnappings are linked to individuals who killed a policeman during the governorship campaigns.

According to Tenebe, since leaving office, PDP leaders have resorted to kidnapping as a means to make money, using arms bought for them by the immediate-past administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki to make the state ungovernable.

He said: “I am calling on the Commissioner of Police in the State, heads of other security agencies and stakeholders, to immediately arrest these leaders of the PDP. We have on good authority that they are behind recent cases of kidnappings.

“An investigation by security agencies will confirm my claims. All the arms they purchased during the last elections are there and they are using them to make the State ungovernable for Governor Okpebholo.

“As a party, we will not fold our hands and watch an irresponsible party destroy the State. We will support the security agencies in fishing out these criminals and ensure that Edo State is safe for everyone.”