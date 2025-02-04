Alausa Lauds Tinubu For NELFUND, Ogoni University

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has commended President Tinubu for his policies in the educational sector.

Alausa said the establishment of Federal University of Environment and Technology, Ogoni, was a step in the right direction.

Naija News reported that the President, on Monday signed the university’s bill into law. The Minister noted that the university would serve as center of excellence for research, innovation, and capacity development in oil exploration and environmental degradation.

On his X handle, on Monday, he wrote; “This university is of strategic national importance, particularly in its focus on Environmental Studies and Technology.

Given its location in Tai Ogoni, an area significantly impacted by oil exploration and environmental degradation, the institution will serve as a center of excellence for research, innovation, and capacity development in these critical fields. The President is creating solutions for our problems.”

Also, the Minister of Education on Tuesday commended the President for introducing the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He stated this while he hosted the Board of Trustees of NELFUND led by its chairman, Jim Ovia. According to him, the visit was to discuss strategies for aggressively expanding the number of Nigerian students in our Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics, and Colleges of Education, enrolled in the NELFUND Programme.

“Our discussion also covered the strategic changes NELFUND has made to improve the programme, as well as the seamless functioning of the agency to better support the welfare of our students.

“NELFUND is an innovative loan programme established by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of his Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at providing better educational opportunities for young Nigerians and enhancing Nigeria’s Human Capacity Index.

“I extend my gratitude to Mr. President for his unwavering belief in the potential of Nigerian youth.

“I also wish to thank Mr. Jim Ovia for the productive conversation and look forward to working together to ensure the NELFUND Programme remains accessible to all students,” he stated.