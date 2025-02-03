Some Governors Are Planning To Join APC – Jimoh Ibrahim

The Senator representing Ondo South in the National Assembly, Jimoh Ibrahim, has claimed that several governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties are making moves to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming weeks.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, Ibrahim disclosed that the wave of defections to the ruling party has already begun, with many politicians switching allegiances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While responding to questions about political realignments in Nigeria, Senator Ibrahim revealed that the APC is gaining new members from opposition parties, including top-ranking politicians.

He noted that the momentum was growing, with some governors and high-profile politicians set to officially announce their defection soon.

The lawmaker when asked if it means well for the APC and the Tinubu government when people within the party openly criticize its policies, the lawmaker said, “That is one-sided argument. What about those from PDP that are joining us?

“You’re not looking at that. You abandoned it completely. You’re not talking about people who have come from the PDP to join us. How about Wike?

“Yeah, he said he’s a PDP. I mean, he’s serving in the APC government. How many people like that have been with us and how many governors cross to the APC.

“How many of them are planning to come? How many senators have now left and planning to come. Some Governors are planning to join APC of course, I don’t want to mention them so that I don’t embarrass people.

“But I can tell you that when I come next [to the programme], I’m telling you again…when I come back, next time you’ll see governor crossed to APC.”