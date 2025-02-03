NCAA, Kenya Airways Clash Over Alleged Mistreatment Of Passenger

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Kenya Airways are currently embroiled in a dispute over claims of mistreatment directed at a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Ibukun, who was travelling from Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed Airport to Manchester, United Kingdom.

A video cited by Naija News captures a heated exchange between Ibukun and airline staff at the transfer desk in Nairobi.

The passenger had been booked on connecting flights through Kenya Airways, initially flying from Nigeria via Nairobi and Paris to Manchester.

However, on her return journey, Kenya Airways allegedly left her stranded in Nairobi, citing her lack of a Schengen visa.

In a chat with the Punch, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, confirmed that Kenya Airways had initially assured the passenger that her return flight would follow the same route as her arrival.

Achimugu also mentioned possessing a video showing the airline’s staff being rude to the passenger.

Through his X account, Achimugu warned the airline of serious consequences if Ms. Ibukun was not promptly flown to her destination.

He said, “If Ms. Gloria Ibukun Omisore is not airlifted safely to her final destination within a couple of hours, there will be ramifications. There are limits that must not be crossed, and in 2025, you will treat Nigerian passengers better.”

While critical of the airline’s conduct, Achimugu also urged the passenger to avoid violent behaviour, stating that “unruly behaviour is inexcusable at any airport and she can be blacklisted by the airline, and even pay fines. The NCAA does not condone unruly behaviour.”

Achimugu also reprimanded the airline, emphasizing, “There is no basis to have tried to forcefully delete her video. You should not have allowed her to board your flight from Nigeria if she was not qualified due to visa requirements. You issued her boarding passes and let her leave Lagos. She flew into Nigeria via your airline on the same route.”

He further criticized the airline’s staff for making inappropriate comments and encouraged them to review their procedures.

In response, Kenya Airways defended its actions, stating that an alternative travel route via London to Manchester was offered to the passenger, but she declined.

The airline, in a statement shared on its X account, clarified that it does not provide accommodation when boarding is denied for visa-related reasons, placing the responsibility on passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation.

The airline further reported that, in an altercation following the incident, Ibukun allegedly threw three used sanitary pads at employees, a behaviour they strongly condemned.

They reaffirmed their commitment to excellent service but insisted that all interactions should be respectful.

She requested accommodation, “which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements. It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey.

“In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at our employees.

“We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.

“The incident has been reported and is under investigation by the relevant security agencies. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and guests at all times,” Kenya Airways stated.