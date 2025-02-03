Just In: Tems Defeats Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Others In 2025 Grammys

International singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems have won the Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammys.

Naija News reports that Tems clinched the award for her song titled – “Love Me JeJe”

She defeated Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid for their joint track “MMS,” as well as Yemi Alade and the Davido and Lojay assisted ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown.

The Afrobeats singer’s latest victory sees Tems grab her second golden gramophone at the Grammys.

Tems has been releasing hit songs since 2020, recording with top hit makers including Drake, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

She was nominated across three categories — Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best R&B Song — making her the most nominated African act this year.

The singer in 2024 released her debut studio album, “Born in the Wild” Her song “Love me jeje” is a standout from the album.