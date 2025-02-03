2027: Tinubu Unbothered By Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi’s Criticism – Jimoh Ibrahim

The Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, has dismissed concerns that President Bola Tinubu is losing sleep over the recent wave of criticism from opposition figures, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, Ibrahim described the criticisms as political distractions that have no impact on Tinubu’s focus on governance and national development.

Amaechi had recently warned Nigerians to be prepared to defend their votes in the 2027 general elections, suggesting that politicians, including the incumbent president, would not easily relinquish power.

El-Rufai, on his part, distanced himself from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a “zero-man show” while calling on opposition parties to unite and form a strong coalition against the APC.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, accused the Tinubu-led government of attempting to weaken opposition structures ahead of the 2027 election by allegedly offering ₦50 million bribes to opposition politicians.

Atiku’s claims, however, have been denied by key political platforms, with many dismissing them as baseless accusations.

Reacting to these developments, Senator Ibrahim said Tinubu remains unshaken by the political rhetoric from his critics.

He said, “Is El-Rufai saying that Tinubu doesn’t have legitimacy now and in 2027? If the answer is no, what are you worrying yourself about? If Atiku says people give bribes, he needs to provide evidence. We deal with empirical evidence to do reaction. We don’t react by narratives.

“The key point is that the opposition will say whatever they want to say. But that does not take away the legitimacy of governance. I don’t think Tinubu is bothered by all the comments and sentiments that have been expressed. El-rufai was in the National Assembly to be cleared as a minister and answered questions.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t get the ministerial appointment, probably because of some challenges or whatever happened. Another time, he claimed he had never applied to be a minister. If you don’t apply to be minister, who forced you to come to the National Assembly? It’s not about whether he was treated fairly or not. It’s about the issue of security.”