Just In: Lawyers, Staff Flee Imo High Court Over Structural Concerns

Legal proceedings at the Imo State High Court in Owerri were abruptly halted on Friday as over twenty lawyers and court staff evacuated a three-story building within the court premises due to safety concerns.

According to The Nation, the affected building, reportedly erected during the tenure of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, is said to exhibit noticeable vibrations, raising fears of possible structural failure.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the vibrations became more pronounced during court sessions, prompting immediate evacuation to prevent potential danger.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the situation, but legal practitioners and staff are calling for urgent structural assessments to ensure the safety of court users.

More details to follow…