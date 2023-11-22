Kperogi, Others Warned Against Making Defamatory Comments About Judiciary Over Verdict Sacking Kano Gov

A Nigerian Professor based in the United States, Farooq Kperogi, and others have been warned against making defamatory statements about the nation’s judiciary.

Naija News reports that a group of lawyers known as Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law gave the warning in a statement issued by its Secretary, M.I Gardo, on Tuesday.

The group said Kperogi and some unpatriotic Nigerians have been engaging in smear campaigns against the judiciary, particularly after the appeal court ruling that removed Abba Yusuf as the Governor of Kano.

According to the group, the court’s judgment was “impartial, independent, and strong” in the face of intimidation by political actors.

The group, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to resist any attempt to mock and undermine the judiciary.

The statement reads: “As a body of lawyers dedicated to the defence of the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria, we wish to draw the attention of the vast majority of Nigerians to the implication of the actions of Kperogi and others on the reputation and integrity of the court of appeal.

“While it is succinct to state that the Justices of the Court of Appeal delivered a sound judgment in line with the provisions of the law, the diatribe perpetuated by the NNPP and its hirelings like Kperogi and others smacks of mockery and an attempt to ridicule the judiciary.

“It must be stated that Abba Kabiru Yusuf’s nomination as the Candidate of the NNPP for the March 18 Kano State Governorship election was in clear breach of Section 177(1c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”

It added: “We urge the NNPP group to immediately sever every tie with the movement.

“This anti-democratic tendency of the group has been much evident in the serial campaigns of calumny and tantrums it has continued to throw at the respected honourable justices of the Court of Appeal instead of towing the path of democracy and rule of law by appealing the judgement if it is dissatisfied with the ruling.

“We further observed that the ultimate aim is to cause disrepute to the Justices of the Court of Appeal and discredit the judiciary’s impartiality in Nigeria.

Story continues below advertisement

“This action is an affront and an assault that must be rebuffed.”