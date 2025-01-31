Ex-Military Leader, Babangida Makes His Position Known Ahead Of 2027 Election

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has stated that he remains committed to the unity of Nigeria as political parties make plans for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that as the 2027 general elections approach, political associates of former military president General Ibrahim Babangida are reorganizing with a renewed emphasis on national unity and development.

During a courtesy visit from The Nigerian Project, a new political movement to his residence in Hilltop, Minna, Babangida, reaffirmed his strong conviction in a united and thriving Nigeria and national reforms.

The former military leader stressed that a fragmented nation cannot achieve significant progress.

Reiterating his position on the indivisibility of Nigeria, the former president urged citizens to remain loyal to the nation and its leadership.

He advocated for inclusive governance that enables citizens to voice their opinions, participate in discussions, and witness the implementation of policies aimed at the country’s advancement.

“I believe in one Nigeria, and on its unity, I stand. Thank you for following my footsteps and upholding the ideals of patriotism and national unity that we all fought for,” Babangida told the delegation.

Meanwhile, elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and former presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, of committing what he called ‘Harakiri’.

Naija News reports that Harakiri is a form of ritualistic suicide that was historically practised by samurai warriors in Japan. The term “harakiri” is derived from the Japanese words “hara,” meaning “belly,” and “kiri,” meaning “cutting.”

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, George stated that it is time for all parties to come together and resolve the crisis plaguing the party.

He stated this while reacting to Atiku’s claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government was behind the crisis in the party.

George insisted that, like the PDP, the APC also has its issues, stressing that Abdullahi Ganduje was imposed as National Chairman.