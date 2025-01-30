Despite Huge Deposit, Nigeria’s Gas Domestic Consumption Remains Low – Ekpo

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has called for investment in the gas sector to resolve most energy needs of the country.

Naija News reports that Ekpo decried that despite huge gas deposits, the country has yet to maximize its benefits.

The Minister stated this on Wednesday while hosting the senior management team of Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), led by Managing Director, Dotun Isiaka, at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

The discussions centred on expediting natural gas supply for both domestic use and export, particularly in light of Seplat’s recent takeover of assets from ExxonMobil in December 2024.

He commended Seplat Energy for successfully assuming operatorship of the assets and urged them to fast-track Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs), which are critical for unlocking Nigeria’s gas potential.

“Timely execution of these agreements will drive industrialization, energy security, and economic growth,” he said.

Ekpos further emphasized the importance of strong stakeholder engagement, particularly with host communities, to ensure a harmonious operational environment.

He stated that adherence to project timelines was non-negotiable. He noted that the success of Seplat’s gas projects would contribute significantly to Nigeria’s broader Decade of Gas aspirations.

“Despite being one of the most gas-endowed nations in the world, Nigeria’s domestic utilization remains disappointingly low. Operators like Seplat Energy must collaborate with the government to reverse this trend.

“My office remains committed to supporting indigenous players by addressing legislative and regulatory bottlenecks to facilitate their gas production and distribution efforts,” he stated.

He encouraged Seplat Energy to stay the course, maintain its commitments, and work with both the government and private sector players to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s gas industry.