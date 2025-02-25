No Home Should Be Without Light With Our Vast Gas Reserves – FG

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said all homes in Nigeria and Africa should have reliable electricity.

Naija News reports that Ekpo stated this on Tuesday while speaking at the Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

He noted that natural gas can serve as a viable transition from fuel to power industries, electrify communities and drive economic development.

“Natural gas, as a transition fuel, presents a viable solution to power industries, electrify communities, and drive socio-economic development across the continent. Despite Africa’s vast gas reserves, millions of people still lack reliable electricity, making it imperative that we maximize this resource to fuel our industrialization and economic growth,” he said.

The Minister emphasized the need for robust policies that would enhance regional collaboration to address energy challenges in Africa.

“To achieve this, we must focus on robust policies and regulatory frameworks, foster regional collaboration, and promote public-private partnerships (PPPs) to attract investment into the gas sector. The Decade of Gas Initiative remains at the core of Nigeria’s energy transition strategy, ensuring that gas infrastructure and reforms drive widespread electrification and industrialization,” he stated.

Ekpo noted that to achieve reliable electricity for all African homes and drive the continent’s socio-economic sector governments, private sector players and development partners must work together tp address barriers that hinder unlocking the full potential of natural gas.

“Africa’s energy transformation requires a collective effort. Governments, investors, and development partners must work together to remove barriers, accelerate clean energy access, and harness innovation and technology to unlock the full potential of natural gas,” he added.