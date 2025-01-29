“Nigeria Is A Secular Nation, Sharia Law Is Alien To Our Culture And Religious Beliefs In Yoruba Land” – Gani Adams Warns

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, has warned those promoting the introduction of Sharia in the Southwest not to set the region on fire with their action.

Gani Adams warned that Sharia is alien to Yoruba culture and religious beliefs.

According to him, those promoting the introduction of Sharia in the southwest are religious fanatics only masquerading as Muslims.

Speaking further at the 2025 Oodua festival, held at Enuwa Square, Ile-Ife, Osun state, on Wednesday, Adams submitted that Nigeria is a secular nation and should not be compared to the likes of Saudi Arabia.

He stressed that while Saudi Arabia is an Islamic kingdom where Sharia aligns with religious teachings and is widely accepted, Nigeria remains a nation where the constitution guarantees freedom of religion.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the Saudis are happy with Sharia because it aligns with their belief and culture, but the same can not be said of Nigeria as a nation.

“However, Nigeria is a secular nation where the constitution allows every citizen to practise whatever religion they believe in freely without any intimidation.

“Sharia law is alien to our culture and religious beliefs in Yoruba land, therefore those religious fanatics masquerading as Muslims should stay away from acts that could set a Yoruba Land in fire,” he submitted.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo also called on the federal and state governments to urgently address the security challenges in the southwest and expressed the readiness of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) to partner with other security groups in curbing the scourge in Yoruba land.