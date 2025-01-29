Man Cuts Off Wife’s Wrist Over Alleged Infidelity In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested an Enugu man for allegedly cutting off his wife’s wrist in an alleged case of infidelity.

Naija News reports that the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspect, Sunday Echege, a 33-year-old male resident of Ibagwa-Agu Farm Settlement in Ibagwa-Ani community, Nsukka council area, cut off the wrist of his wife, Chinonso Echege, on Sunday.

“The arrest was made possible with the assistance of law-abiding members of the community, and the machete used in committing the crime was recovered from the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect, who has confessed to the crime, claimed he acted out of suspicion that his wife was involved in extramarital affairs.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, on Tuesday, while reacting to the incident, warned against gender-based violence.

“This is yet another sad development, which we are following up with to ensure that justice is done.

“The information we have that the man in question aimed for the wife’s head during a disagreement, but ended up chopping off the left hand with which she tried to fend off the machete. She also sustained injury on the right hand.

“So, we swung into action immediately we got the information and had him arrested immediately. So, he is now in police custody.

“But the most urgent matter now is to save the victim’s life. So, we have moved her to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, where she is currently receiving full medical attention.

“Meanwhile, this is a case the government is taking very seriously. The wife of the governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, is personally on this gruesome matter and has vowed that justice must be served.

“The suspect will be moved to the Police Force CID, Enugu today for a thorough investigation. From there, the law will take its full course,” Enih stated.