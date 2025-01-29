ECOWAS Faces Uncertainty As Mali, Niger, And Burkina Faso’s Exit Deadline Expires

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) faces a major diplomatic challenge as the deadline for Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso to exit the regional bloc expires today, January 29, 2025.

ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray, is expected to brief the media today on the future of the bloc and its efforts to engage the junta-led governments of the three Sahel nations.

The exit process was triggered in January 2024, after Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso formally notified ECOWAS of their immediate withdrawal, citing dissatisfaction with the bloc’s response to military coups in their countries.

However, under Article 91 of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty, a country must provide a one-year notice before a withdrawal becomes official. That period expires today.

ECOWAS has been making last-minute diplomatic efforts to salvage relations with the three states. The bloc sent official letters requesting meetings with their governments.

The ECOWAS Head of Communication, Joel Ahofodji, confirmed the outreach but noted that no response had been received.

“ECOWAS has sent letters requesting meetings. We are awaiting official responses from the countries,” Ahofodji stated.

Despite this, no indication has emerged that the three nations are reconsidering their decision to leave.

Tensions And The Formation Of The Alliance Of Sahel States (AES)

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have accused ECOWAS of abandoning its core principles and succumbing to external pressures, particularly from France and Western allies.

Following sanctions imposed by ECOWAS in response to military coups, the three nations distanced themselves from the regional bloc and formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The AES is designed to enhance military cooperation and regional security, moving away from traditional Western partnerships and aligning more with Russia and other non-traditional allies.

At its 66th Ordinary Session in December 2024, ECOWAS leaders extended the mediation mandates of Senegalese President Bassirou Faye and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé to continue diplomatic engagements with the three countries.

President Bola Tinubu, who currently chairs ECOWAS, reiterated the need for diplomatic efforts while emphasizing the need to protect citizens across the region.

The crisis in ECOWAS stems from a series of military coups that took place between 2020 and 2023:

Mali (August 18, 2020) – President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was ousted in a military mutiny.

Burkina Faso (September 30, 2022): Interim President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was removed eight months after taking office.

Niger (July 26, 2023) – President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by the presidential guard, and General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself the new leader.

These developments shook the stability of ECOWAS, prompting sanctions that further strained relations between the regional bloc and the junta-led nations.