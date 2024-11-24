Junior Pope: Why We Cannot Sue Adanma Luke – AGN

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has opened up on the reason the Association could not sue actress Adanma Luke over the death of late actor, Junior Pope.

Recall that the deceased actor died alongside four crew members on April 10 2024, after their boat capsized in the River Niger in Asaba, Delta State.

The unfortunate incident occured on their way to a movie location produced by Adanma Luke.

Following the tragic incident, the AGN suspended Adanma.

However, speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Rollas explained that only Junior Pope’s direct family have the power to sue.

He said, “Update on Junior Pope, you know I was here and I said that we are about to sue. In the course of interacting with our legal adviser, he said that from the contract that Junior Pope signed with the producer, the AGN did not have the locum to sue.

“He said either the direct family or the wife should sue the producer.

“Now we go back to the structure that we are talking about. Because we just came back from Los Angeles now, we are trying to change a lot of things.

“From the structure we are creating, tapping from the practice, we are going to begin licensing actors because we also find out that even the Junior Pope, as of the time of his death was not a due-paying member of the guild. He was just an actor who is big and has not paid dues in the last one year before his death.”