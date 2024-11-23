Tinubu Is Committed To Protecting South-East – FG

The federal government has said President Bola Tinubu is committed to addressing security challenges facing the South East region.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, said South East security is crucial for business growth and prosperity.

Badaru stated this during an operational visit to Enugu, on Friday. While addressing officers and personnel of the 82 Division/Joint Task Force South East Operation, Udo Ka, under the General officer commanding, Major-General Hassan Dada, he praised their performance, urging them to intensify their efforts in combating insecurity in the region.

He also engaged with key stakeholders, including heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, students, and other community leaders, to discuss collaborative strategies for addressing the current security challenges.

“President Tinubu has directed me to engage with you all to find sustainable solutions to insecurity. Without security, there can be no peace or development,” Badaru said.

He acknowledged the entrepreneurial spirit of the South-East populace, asserting that security and peace are essential for businesses to thrive.

“We seek your candid suggestions and information on how we can practically enhance security and foster lasting peace in this region,” he appealed.

He emphasized that progress has been made by Tinubu’s administration over the past year in combating insecurity across the nation, particularly in the region.

“There is a renewed determination to intensify our efforts against all forms of insecurity under President Tinubu’s leadership,” he added.

He emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to “fostering a secure and peaceful environment conducive to business and community development in the South-East. We are determined to end insecurity in Nigeria“.

In his remarks, Major General Dada announced that the Army is implementing robust strategies to ensure a safe and secure environment for the upcoming festive season.

“Through the Joint Security Task Force in the South-East, code-named ‘Operation UDO KA’, we aim to create a secure atmosphere that facilitates the usual mass return for Christmas,” Dada stated.